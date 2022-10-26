Gurugram fire dept ropes in cops, bus drivers on Diwali as staff strikes

Officials of the fire department said only 34 of their employees were available to respond to 21 incidents of fire reported on Diwali, which was celebrated on Monday. They added that no casualty was reported in any of these incidents.

About 190 other fire department employees were on strike, forcing the department to engage police staff, Haryana Roadways drivers and civil defence teams to keep the fire tenders running.

“This Diwali was a challenge for the department as we had no drivers and other staff to handle fire incidents. We had sought help from the Haryana Roadways and police for their drivers and staff, who helped us carry out all rescue operations across the city,” said Gulshan Kalra, deputy director (technical), Haryana fire services. He also holds the charge of deputy director (technical), fire station, Sector 29.

The state’s sanitation workers and firefighters have been on an indefinite strike since October 19, demanding pending salaries and payment of arrears.

Kalra said that after the staff went on strike, the authorities chalked out a plan and formed teams, including home guards and civil defence personnel, so that work was not hampered. Officials said around 150 people from police, home guard, Haryana Roadways and civil defence were roped in.

Meanwhile, six incidents of burn injuries were received by the Civil Hospital on Diwali.

Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer (Gurugram), said, “We received six patients on Diwali with minor burn injuries, while last year, the number of burns patients was 15. All patients were released soon after first-aid treatment. Every year, on Diwali, the city records a spike in the number of patients with burns. However, the cases of burns were fewer this year,” he said.

Among the incidents on Monday, fires were reported from Basai industrial area, Udyog Vihar Phase-4 and Manesar industrial area. Officials said that fires also broke out in apartments in Sector 37, New Palam Vihar, Mianwali Colony, Bhim Nagar and Rajiv Nagar.

Narender Singh, station fire officer, Sector 29, said that seven incidents of garbage catching fire due to firecrackers were reported on Monday. “Fires mostly broke out due to lighting of candles or diyas and firecrackers. Fortunately, no casualty was reported and timely rescue operations were carried out,” he said.

Singh said all the fire tenders were driven by the police and Haryana Roadways drivers.

Meanwhile, the police control room received at least 100 calls regarding the bursting of firecrackers. To be sure, there was no ban on green firecrackers this year.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that most of the calls were received from residential areas where residents complained that people were bursting firecrackers post midnight and they were unable to sleep. “Many complained that senior citizens were getting disturbed. Policemen were sent to the spot and no major issue was reported other than usual tiffs between the residents,” he said.

