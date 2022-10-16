Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gurugram firecrackers explosion: 3 members of family succumb to injuries

Published on Oct 16, 2022 11:12 PM IST

Six people, including four members of the family of Bhagwan Das, were injured critically in the explosion at Nakhrola village here on Wednesday.

Gurugram firecrackers explosion: 3 members of family succumb to injuries
PTI |

Three members of a family have succumbed to injuries sustained in a firecrackers explosion at their home in a village in Gurugram last week, police said on Sunday.

Six people, including four members of the family of Bhagwan Das, were injured critically in the explosion at Nakhrola village here on Wednesday. Bhagwan Das, 40, who suffered 90 per cent burns, died at the AIIMS Friday night, while his son Manish and daughter Chhavi died on Sunday, the police said.

Manish, 20, was undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi and Chhavi, 12, was admitted to the Safdarjung Hospital.

There was no significant improvement in the condition of the other three injured, police inspector Rajendra Singh said.

According to the police, Bhagwan Das used to supply firecrackers for use in weddings and other functions.

