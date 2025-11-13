Gurugram first in Haryana to adopt AI-based smart traffic platform to manage traffic

Traffic police in Gurugram will now rely on “an artificial intelligence (AI)-backed urban smart mobility platform developed by Gurugram-based Lepton Software, which uses Google Maps API data, to decongest major city roads and improve real-time traffic management, officials said on Wednesday. The plan aims to reduce waiting time and provide real-time traffic updates to commuters. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

The integrated platform, which processes Roads Management Insights (RMI) data, will help identify and predict traffic congestion, optimise signal timings, and facilitate swift emergency responses, said Dr Rajesh Mohan, deputy commissioner of police (traffic). “To reduce road accidents, artificial intelligence (AI) and smart technology will make the city’s traffic safer and smooth. Both traffic jams and accidents can be avoided by adopting habits like lane driving, no horn policy and giving way to pedestrians,” he said.

According to Mohan, this initiative will also reward citizens promoting traffic discipline. “Traffic heroes awarded this year were selected through ICCC software, which recognises citizens’ participation in traffic discipline,” he added. A senior traffic official, requesting anonymity, said, “The integrated platform will lead Gurugram towards smart traffic management.”

Gurugram has become the first district in Haryana to integrate such AI-backed systems, following the announcement in October to link automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras with AI. The plan aims to reduce waiting time and provide real-time traffic updates to commuters. To be sure, Google Maps has begun showing speed limits on 126 city roads since early November 2025.

Amid worsening air quality, the traffic department distributed 50 wearable air purifiers to zonal officers to curb emissions during peak enforcement hours. Speaking at an event at SGT University, Mohan urged residents to “make road safety a daily routine and inspire others to achieve traffic discipline and smart mobility in Gurugram.”