Gurugram gets ready for G20 event to be held from March 1

Delegates to the G20 summit meetings that will take place in Gurugram will be given replicas of the Harappan remains that were found in Haryana’s Hisar, senior district officials said on Saturday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking on the matter, Gurugram deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said, “The state has made 200 replicas of Harappan artefacts that were excavated from Rakhigarhi last year. We want to give something unique to the G20 delegates and the replicated artefacts will be ideal. They are being made by an artist from Jind”.

In a three-month-long excavation, the archaeological department found remains and artefacts from the 5,000-year-old pre-Harappan and Harappan civilisations, including human skeletons, which have been kept at the Hisar archaeology office near Jhajpul.

The meeting of the anti-corruption working group of the G20 countries will be held at the Leela Hotel in Gurugram from March 1 to 4. As per plans, the foreign delegates will visit Museo Camera, Sultanpur National Park, Aravalli Biodiversity Park, Cyber Hub, Transport Museum in Tauru and the Pratapgarh farms. Officials said the objective is to make them aware about the culture, history and traditions of Haryana.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

DC Yadav said preparations for organising the G20 event in Gurugram have gained momentum. He said there will be a special focus on yoga sessions and ayush and yoga instructors will hold classes for the delegates. “We have roped in qualified and well-conversed instructors so that the foreign delegates do not face any kind of language issue,” he said.

DC Yadav also said 60 liaison officers will be deployed as protocol officers. “Every country will have one protocol officer who will take the delegates around and will prepare a route map for the places they want to visit,” he said.

The administration is also identifying places in the city where handicrafts are sold or manufactured, officials said. The road to the Sultanpur National Park and Pratapgarh farms in Jhajjar will be recarpeted by the public works department (PWD) before February 26, officials added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a virtual meeting held by Amit Agrawal, additional principal secretary to the chief minister on Saturday, preparations for the G20 event were reviewed.

“This event will also provide an opportunity to project and promote the city of Gurugram among the international community. Residents of the city should come forward and participate in preparing the city to host the mega event,” Agrawal said.

DC Yadav said publicity materials related to the conference are being broadcast on 100 digital screens installed at railway stations of six Haryana districts, including Gurugram.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON