Gurugram girl abducted from school, gang-raped: Police

A 14-year-old Class 8 student was allegedly gang-raped by three people in Sohna in December last year, police said on Sunday, adding that they allegedly abducted her from school during a sports programme. Police said they have identified the suspects but are yet to arrest them as they are at large.

Police said the three suspects also recorded an objectionable video of her and uploaded it on social media. The suspects circulated the video on WhatsApp groups and other social media websites.

The girl’s father said she did not tell anyone of her ordeal but someone sent him the video on Saturday, after which he approached police.

Police registered a case against the three suspects under sections 363 (abduction) and 376-D A (gang rape on a woman under sixteen years of age) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 13/6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act at Sohna Sadar police station on Saturday.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Upasna Singh said they are investigating the case and a medical examination of the girl has been conducted. “We have registered the case and formed teams to conduct raids to arrest the suspects,” she said.

According to the father’s complaint, the girl was abducted from school by three people during a sports programme on December 18 last year. “The men took her to the Aravallis and took turns to rape her. They also threatened her of dire consequences if she revealed the incident to her family and friends,” he said.

Police said that two of the suspects are students of Class 11 and Class 12 of another school. The third is a achool drop-out. “After we got the complaint, we immediately registered an FIR. We have identified the suspects and will arrest them soon,” DCP Singh said.

