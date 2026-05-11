New Delhi, The Supreme Court on Monday permitted filing of a probe report of an SIT before a Gurugram court in connection with the horrific rape of a three-year-old girl.

Gurugram girl's rape: SC permits filing of SIT probe report in local court

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The top court kept the plea, filed by the victim's father seeking a court-monitored SIT probe, pending for examining the role of doctors of government hospitals in such cases besides the issue of grant of compensations to the victim.

At the outset, a bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi was informed by Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Haryana government, that a court-appointed special investigation team comprising three senior women police officers has completed the probe.

Recording its appreciation for the SIT for concluding the probe within the stipulated time period, the bench said that the chargesheet now can be filed through the jurisdictional police station before the designated woman POCSO judge at Gurugram for further consideration.

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier, the bench had pulled up the Haryana Police and Gurugram's Child Welfare Committee for "shameful", "reckless" and "insensitive" approach in the shocking case of rape of the three-year-old. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier, the bench had pulled up the Haryana Police and Gurugram's Child Welfare Committee for "shameful", "reckless" and "insensitive" approach in the shocking case of rape of the three-year-old. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} It had constituted the SIT of women IPS officers comprising ADGP Kala Ramachandran, SP Dr Anshu Singla and DCP Jasleen Kaur to ensure a fair, dispassionate and independent investigation in the case. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It had constituted the SIT of women IPS officers comprising ADGP Kala Ramachandran, SP Dr Anshu Singla and DCP Jasleen Kaur to ensure a fair, dispassionate and independent investigation in the case. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The top court also directed the Gurugram district and sessions judge to assign the horrific case to the special POCSO court presided over by a woman judicial officer. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The top court also directed the Gurugram district and sessions judge to assign the horrific case to the special POCSO court presided over by a woman judicial officer. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Coming down hard on the investigation carried out so far and the gross mishandling of the case, the apex court had said, "Shame on you! Is this the way the state deals with crime? The child has undergone more horrifying repeated experiences than the crime itself". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Coming down hard on the investigation carried out so far and the gross mishandling of the case, the apex court had said, "Shame on you! Is this the way the state deals with crime? The child has undergone more horrifying repeated experiences than the crime itself". {{/usCountry}}

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It said the manner in which the police authorities, ranging from the commissioner of police to the sub-inspector, have so far investigated the case discloses a "concerted and unwarranted attempt" to discredit the version of the minor victim and to portray the concerns raised by her parents as exaggerated and unfounded.

The minor was allegedly sexually assaulted by two female domestic helps along with their male accomplice for approximately two months in a society in Sector 54, police had said.

Following allegations made by the child's parents, an FIR was registered on February 4 under relevant sections of the BNS and the POCSO Act at Sector 53 police station.

According to the police, although the incident occurred between December 2025 and January 2026, the parents reported the matter to the police after the girl disclosed her ordeal to her mother.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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