Gurugram: Heavy rainfall triggers severe traffic snarls, waterlogging across city

Heavy rainfall in Gurugram on Tuesday afternoon led to severe traffic jams and caused waterlogging across major highways and key arterial roads.

Heavy traffic congestion on NH 48 due to rain near Hero Honda Chowk, in Gurugram. (Parveen Kumar | Hindustan Times)

Slow vehicular movement was reported from Sarhol towards Delhi, while the Dwarka Expressway Cloverleaf Interchange witnessed heavy traffic movement, significantly slowing traffic flow.

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Traffic congestion was also reported on several other key arterial roads across Gurugram.

Long queues of vehicles were witnessed on NH-48 near Hero Honda Chowk, Manesar–Delhi stretch, particularly near IFFCO Chowk and Sikanderpur, where slow-moving traffic led to significant delays during peak hours.

Major bottlenecks were also reported along Golf Course Road up to Sector 54, Pataudi Road, the Old Gurugram–Delhi Road, Old Railway Station Road, and New Railway Station Road.

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A senior traffic official said traffic police personnel have been deployed across areas witnessing congestion due to rain to ensure smoother vehicular movement.

“Priority has been given to maintaining traffic flow. We are also coordinating with civic body officials to arrange pumps and suction tankers to prevent waterlogging during the upcoming monsoon season,” the official said.

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Meanwhile, residents have reported waterlogging in most of the parts of Gurugram with waterlogging in Old Gurugram sectors, GCER, SPR, Sector 69, Khandsa Road, Rajendra Park, Bus Stand area, Bajghera, Dhanwapur, Surat Nagar and Caterpur, leading to slower traffic movement across the city.

Orange alert in Gurugram | Poor AQI

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued an orange alert for Gurugram on Tuesday, while orange and yellow alerts were in place for several other parts of Haryana.

Intermittent showers began around 7am, bringing relief from the humid weather. However, the rainfall intensified in the afternoon, with persistent showers continuing from around 1pm. The minimum temperature in Gurugram was recorded at 25°C.

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Despite the heavy rainfall, Gurugram’s air quality remained in the ‘poor’ category, with the city’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 207 on Tuesday.

Of the four air quality monitoring stations in Gurugram, Gwal Pahari recorded the lowest AQI at 88, placing it in the ‘satisfactory’ category. The remaining three stations continued to report ‘poor’ air quality, with Sector 51 recording an AQI of 242, Vikas Sadan 283, and Teri Gram 213.