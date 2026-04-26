Gurugram home looted in daytime; gold, cash worth 40 lakh stolen

Unidentified suspects decamped with gold and cash worth at least ₹40 lakh after breaking into a locked house in Sector 7, Gurugram, between 9.50am and 2.30pm on Thursday, police said on Saturday. An FIR has been registered under Section 305 (theft from a dwelling house) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at New Colony police station.

Complainant found gate open, locks broken and lights on; two 100g gold biscuits and ornaments missing, along with ₹ 40,000 cash. (File Photo)

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Police said the house is occupied by a family of three. According to officials, the woman, a teacher at a private school in Sector 4 where her daughter studies in Class XI, and her husband, who works in Delhi, had left home by 9.50am after locking the house.

The complainant said she returned around 2.45pm to find the main gate open. “Even the lock on the wooden door was broken, and all the lights turned on inside, and the entire house was ransacked,” she told police.

She said the suspects broke open a metal almirah and stole two gold biscuits weighing 100 grams each, gold ornaments, and ₹40,000 in cash. “The biscuits were purchased by my mother back in 2003. She had later gifted them to me,” she alleged.

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{{^usCountry}} Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said forensic teams have lifted fingerprints and other evidence from the spot. “Probably the suspects had scanned the area to pinpoint the locked houses to target them,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said forensic teams have lifted fingerprints and other evidence from the spot. “Probably the suspects had scanned the area to pinpoint the locked houses to target them,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Police said CCTV footage from the locality is being examined to identify the suspects. “Police are scanning footage of CCTV cameras in the locality to zero in on suspects who had barged inside the house. Investigation was going on to trace them,” Turan said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said CCTV footage from the locality is being examined to identify the suspects. “Police are scanning footage of CCTV cameras in the locality to zero in on suspects who had barged inside the house. Investigation was going on to trace them,” Turan said. {{/usCountry}}

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