Gurugram: Land dispute stalls water boosting station in Sector 40, say locals

Residents of Sector 40 have raised concerns over delays in the construction of a water boosting station, alleging that the land earmarked for the project continues to remain encroached upon despite directions issued during the chief minister’s grievance redressal meeting in April 2025. HSVP officials said most quarters on the site have been vacated and the remaining unit will be cleared before construction begins. (HT)

During the meeting, directions were issued to utilise land belonging to the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) for development of the water boosting station. However, residents claimed that the project has not moved forward and that the land is still being used as quarters by HSVP staff.

“Last year, we met chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, following which an order was issued to HSVP to clear the encroached area. However, despite that directive, the land has still not been vacated,” said Abhimanyu Singh, RWA president of sector 40.

Residents said the sector currently depends on water supply from sector 39, resulting in periodic disruptions.

“We were supposed to have a water-boosting station constructed by 2025. Whenever we contact HSVP officials, they say that the quarters will be demolished soon. Till date, nothing has been done, just fake promises,” said Virender Singh, joint secretary of RWA.

Ward Councillor Pawan Kumar said multiple representations had been made to HSVP regarding the matter.

“It has been over one year now. We have written several letters to HSVP and spoken to officials, yet no action has been taken yet,” he said.

Rampal Kundu, junior engineer at HSVP, said most of the quarters had already been vacated. “Only one quarter is left, rest have been vacated. We are contacting the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) since they will be constructing the boosting station. As soon as they start the work, the last quarter will be vacated as well,” he said.

Jaiveer Yadav, joint commissioner of zone 3, said the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram was coordinating with the Haryana Shehari Vikas Pradhikaran on the issue. “This matter will be resolved and construction of the boosting station will begin soon,” he said.