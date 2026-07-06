Landowners in Gurugram have offered nearly 197 acres through the e-Bhoomi portal in the first phase for development across multiple sectors, according to Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikran (HSVP), which launched the initiative in February.

Gurugram landowners offer 197 acres to HSVP through e-Bhoomi portal

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

HSVP data showed the highest offer of 107.84 acres in Sector 83 at Village Shikohpur, followed by 41.92 acres in Sector 92 across Villages Mewka and Dhorka. The authority also received offers of 13 acres in Sector 88B, 8.99 acres in Sector 88A, 8.68 acres in Sector 95A, 7.85 acres in Farrukhnagar and 1.10 acres in Village Nawada Fatehpur, taking the cumulative offer to 196.51 acres across eight locations.

HSVP officials said land procurement through the e-Bhoomi portal will remain a continuous process and has received a positive response from landowners.

“The authority has received offers of around 197 acres in different villages and a cumulative report is being prepared that will be sent to the headquarter for further action. The response is positive and we had held a number of camps in which land owners were made aware about the prospective sale of land by the authority on market rates. The owners have told us that they are voluntarily ready to sell their land to the authority,” said Rakesh Saini, estate officer, HSVP.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Saini said similar responses have been received across Haryana. Under the first phase, HSVP plans to procure land in sectors 26 to 113 in Gurugram for residential and commercial development. “The land would be developed as residential and commercial real estate and sold to buyers,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Saini said similar responses have been received across Haryana. Under the first phase, HSVP plans to procure land in sectors 26 to 113 in Gurugram for residential and commercial development. “The land would be developed as residential and commercial real estate and sold to buyers,” he said. {{/usCountry}}