Gurugram man allegedly kills four including daughter-in-law, surrenders

A retired army personnel residing in Gurgram’s Rajendra Park in sector 105 allegedly killed four persons including his daughter-in-law, suspecting her to be in an illicit relationship with the tenant, said police. He later surrendered to the police.

Those killed also included the tenant, his wife and one of his two minor daughters. The other girl was injured but survived the murderous assault, and her account was likely to be critical to police’s reconstruction of the incident in the building, owned by the suspect, between 2 am and 5 am on Tuesday.

“Prima facie evidence suggests the suspect bolted all the doors of the house and murdered four people with a knife while they were sleeping on different floors of the building, owned by the suspect,” said Deepak Saharan, deputy commissioner of police, adding that a probe is underway to establish if anyone else was involved in the gruesome murders.

The suspect lived in a three-storey building with his wife, son, and daughter-in-law.

Saharan said a team from Rajendra Park police station reached the spot and recovered bodies. “One minor girl, who had suffered grave injuries, was sent to hospital and is reported to be critical. Other bodies have been sent for post-mortem. We are questioning Singh, his wife, and son who were present in the building at the time of the incident,” he said.

Singh surrendered himself before the Rajendra Park police station around 6 am on Tuesday and confessed to the killings, said police.

Saharan said preliminary investigation revealed that Singh suspected his daughter-in-law of having an illicit relationship with the tenant. “First, he murdered Sunita Yadav who was sleeping on the first floor and then went to the second floor and killed three tenants with a sharp weapon. A minor daughter of the tenant who was also attacked, survived,” he said.

The neighbours claimed that Singh was depressed for the last few months owing to issues related to his daughter-in-law.

“Initial inquiry suggests there was no trouble within the family apart from the issue of the daughter-in-law and the tenant,” said Saharan.

A case under section 302 (murder) will be registered once the initial investigation is over, said police.