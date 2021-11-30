Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gurugram: Man arrested for impersonating in exam

A 25-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly appearing in an examination for recruitment in the Border Security Force (BSF) by impersonating a candidate after taking ₹1.5 lakh, police said
Published on Nov 30, 2021 12:27 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

A 25-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly appearing in an examination for recruitment in the Border Security Force (BSF) by impersonating a candidate after taking 1.5 lakh, police said. A vigilance team of BSF caught him red-handed at a private school in Khandsa where the examination was held on Sunday, said police.

Amit Kumar, deputy commandant, board member of BSF, said that Partik Singh of Hisar was arrested on Sunday for trying to take the examination for the post of assistant sub-inspector in BSF for another candidate.

Kumar said the suspect is an engineer and had taken 1.5 lakh to appear in the candidate’s place and assured him to clear the examination.

Police registered an FIR under sections 419 (cheating by impersonation), 420 (cheating), and 120 B (conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at Badshahpur police station on Sunday.

“Prima facie, it looks like it is a work of a gang. Partik told us during questioning that he did it for money, but this was his first time. We are questioning him to check if he was earlier also involved in a similar case,” said Dinkar (who goes by his first name), station house officer of Badshahpur police station.

In August last year five persons were arrested for allegedly cheating in a BSF constable recruitment exam. While four were cheating using a Bluetooth device, one was caught impersonating a candidate and taking the exam in his place, said police.

