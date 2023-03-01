Gurugram man arrested for stealing flower pots kept for G20 Summit

A man from Gurugram, whose video of stealing flowerpots kept for beautification of the area ahead of G20 Summit, was arrested on Wednesday, police said.

Police said the suspect was identified as a 55-year-old Manmohan Yadav, a resident of Gandhi Nagar in Sector-11 in Old Gurugram.

Virender Vij, deputy commissioner of police (east), said the suspect was traced with the help of his vehicle registration number which was visible in the video that had gone viral on multiple social media platforms.

“We have recovered the stolen plants along with the pots. We have also seized the car, Kia Carnival. The vehicle was registered in the name of Yadav’s wife,” he added.

Vij said that police will also recover the stolen plants soon. He added that the accused will be questioned to know the reason why he stole the plants.

Officials said Yadav had told police after the arrest that one of his friends works in Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority who had called him at the spot to pick the plants.

Police said they were corroborating the information provided by Yadav.

