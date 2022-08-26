Gurugram man booked for raping US woman; cheating her of lakhs
The 42-year-old woman in her complaint on Wednesday said she was duped of ₹13 lakh in all while she was in a relationship with the man.
A man here has been booked for raping a US-based woman when she was here, forcing her to go under abortion, and threatening to upload her private pictures on social media if she did not give him ₹50 lakh, police said on Friday.
The 42-year-old woman in her complaint on Wednesday said she was duped of ₹13 lakh in all while she was in a relationship with the man.
She said when she severed links with him, he contacted her with the threat to upload her private pictures if she did not give him ₹50 lakh.
According to the complaint of the woman, based in California, she had come to India in 2014 for the treatment of her 11-year-old daughter and had been living in the South City area of Gurugram.
In August 2017, the woman got in touch with one Sachin Kumar, a resident of Meerut, UP through social media. They both started meeting often.
She said, according to police, Sachin told her about a dispute between him and his wife and asked for money from her.
The woman alleged that one day Sachin Kumar raped her and when she became pregnant promised to marry her.
She also accused Kumar’s mother Kanta Upadhayay, and his wife Samanwita Hajra, of being part of the conspiracy to dupe her.
“In March 2018, Sachin forced me to drink alcohol and then raped me in inebriated condition. When I protested, he promised to marry me. In May 2018, I came to know that I was pregnant and Sachin asked me to abort the child. He took me to a temple and created a drama of marriage with me,” the woman said in her complaint.
“Meanwhile he took my debit card, password, password of the email etc and began withdrawing money. And I was shocked when I got to know that he was still living with his wife Samanwita Hajra in Sushant Lok area,” she said.
She said she wanted to return to California October last year but stayed back because of a kidney issue and started living in Sushant Lok area and lost contact with Sachin.
“On October 13 last year, Sachin came to my home and demanded ₹50 lakh and threatened to make my private photos and videos public.
“Even when I returned to California he kept calling me and shared those photos and videos with my husband on his mobile. I returned to India to file a complaint to the police,” she said.
Following her complaint, Kumar, his wife, and his mother were booked under several sections of the IPC and IT Act, including rape, forced abortion, cheating, and poisoning.
The case is being investigated by Inspector Poonam, SHO of Sushant Lok Police Station.
She said that they are verifying the facts and the accused will be nabbed soon.
-
Chandigarh | Denying membership costs principal secy health, CGHS 25k
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has penalised principal secretary, health and family welfare, and the central government health scheme through the additional director for not issuing membership to a judicial member of the Railway Claim Tribunal. Dutt said that the aforementioned acts amounted to deficiency of service and unfair trade practices. It also directed them to pay ₹10,000 as compensation for deficiency in services and unfair trade practice and pay ₹7,000 as litigation expenses.
-
When Rahul Sharma bowled out Sachin Tendulkar, only to be bowled over by the master blaster
When leg-spinner Rahul Sharma had dismissed legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar during an IPL game in 2011 playing for Pune Warriors, tall and lanky Rahul had caught attention with his leg-break. Tendulkar put in a word of praise for the Jalandhar-born spinner. People would compare him with India's most successful leg-spinner Anil Kumble and within months he bagged team India berth. A nagging back injury followed by a knee injury, further put Rahul's cricket career at stake.
-
EWS admissions at Chandigarh schools to go online for next academic session
The UT education department is planning to take the admission process for economically weaker section students online for the next academic session — the process for which will start this year in November. The move to take the admission process online is among several initiatives taken up by the UT education department in a bid to increase transparency. Attendance in government schools is also being uploaded online this session as part of the larger efforts.
-
Chandigarh best among UTs in solar power installations
City Beautiful has been rated the best among UTs in solar power installation and was awarded during a function organised by the Association of Renewable Energy Agencies of States, formed by the Union ministry of new and renewable energy, on its 8th Foundation Day Ceremony at Cochin, Kerala. Chandigarh renewable energy, science & technology promotion society (CREST) was also awarded for achieving the second highest renewable energy capacity as on March 31.
-
Bribe allegations: Panjab University initiates probe, transfers JE
Days after the Panjab University Field Workers Union wrote to the varsity, alleging corruption by a junior engineer, JE Lovish was transferred from the construction office pending an inquiry. PU registrar, YP Verma said, “The JE has been transferred from the construction office till the inquiry is complete.” The union had requested for the transfer of the JE and action against him.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics