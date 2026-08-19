Gurugram: Man booked for raping visually impaired woman, stealing 1.5L

A man was booked for allegedly raping a 41-year-old visually impaired woman twice after befriending her and extorting ₹1.5 lakh from her, police said Tuesday.

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The victim, a resident of Pataudi, was returning from Delhi after official work on May 3 when the suspect, claiming to be an employee of a private hospital, offered her a lift while she waited for transport.

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Police said he later befriended her, visited her office in Rewari and took her to restaurants. He also began helping her withdraw cash from ATMs, a senior police officer said.

The officer, quoting the victim’s allegations, said the suspect took her to a hotel in Pataudi on May 25 on the pretext of taking her to a restaurant and allegedly raped her. He later apologised and continued meeting her while allegedly stealing her debit card and withdrawing ₹1.5 lakh.

The victim recovered the card and found her account empty. When she confronted the suspect through his parents, he allegedly threatened suicide and said he would leave a note blaming her for harassing him for money, police said.

After she cut contact, the suspect allegedly took her to a hotel again on May 30 on the pretext of returning the money and raped her before fleeing after threatening her.

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{{^usCountry}} Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said an FIR was registered earlier this month under sections 316(2) (criminal breach of trust) and 64(2)(m) (repeated rape of the same woman) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Pataudi police station. “The suspect is on the run, and he will be arrested soon,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said an FIR was registered earlier this month under sections 316(2) (criminal breach of trust) and 64(2)(m) (repeated rape of the same woman) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Pataudi police station. “The suspect is on the run, and he will be arrested soon,” he said. {{/usCountry}}