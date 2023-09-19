Gurugram man held for robbing car of Delhi police constable

A week after a Delhi Police constable was robbed of his car and valuables at gunpoint, Gurugram police arrested a 24-year-old man on Sunday for the robbery. Police said that the constable was robbed on September 9 on the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) while he was on his way to report for his G20 Summit duty in the national capital.

Police said that the constable was robbed on September 9 on the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) while he was on his way to report for his G20 Summit duty in the national capital. (Representational image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said the suspect, identified as Mahesh Kumar alias Mundi of Shahbajpur village of Rewari, had robbed the vehicle to use it to commit another crime and was not aware that it belonged to a police officer. Kumar was arrested on Sunday night from Kasola Chowk in Rewari, police said, adding that the stolen car was also recovered from him.

Assistant commissioner of police (crime) Varun Dahiya said that the suspect was associated with the Sunder Bhati gang since 2022 and the weapon used by him in the robbery belonged to Manoj Bhati, a member of the gang arrested in 2022. Police are yet to recover the weapons, he said.

“The suspect along with two of his associates had planned to rob the car at gunpoint for a killing to avenge the murder of his brother. We are verifying the facts and the name of the person they were planning to target,” the ACP said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dahiya said the suspects intercepted the Baleno car on the SPR near Kherki Daula late on September 9. “They held the driver at gunpoint without realising he was a police constable and robbed him of ₹5,000 and his wallet which contained all his identify cards and other important documents. His uniform was also kept on the rear seat,” he said.

The constable reported the incident, and a case of robbery was registered at Kherki Daula police station. He reported to the duty on September 10, said police.

Dahiya said a team of Palam Vihar crime investigation agency conducted investigation during which Kumar was arrested from Rewari on late Sunday night. “Kumar was produced before the court and was taken on two days police remand for further questioning. His associates are still absconding,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said Kumar has a criminal history and a total six cases were registered against him at Kherki Daula police station in Gurugram and Kasola police station in Rewari