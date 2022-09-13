Gurugram man held for strangling wife to death on suspicion of infidelity

Police arrested a man on Sunday for allegedly strangling his wife to death, officials informed. Asmat Ali (28) was apprehended from Ghata village in Sector 58 where he lived with his deceased wife Sunifa (27).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to cops, the incident took place on Friday night. Ali called Sunita’s family members after the incident and told them had died by suicide. The family found her body on the floor once they reached the house. Ali claimed that he laid her down in an attempt to resuscitate her, investigators informed. Sunita’s family members spotted a ligature mark on her neck but didn’t suspect that she was murdered.

An inquiry under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) was initially carried out, suspecting it to be death by suicide. An autopsy was performed on Saturday and the report received on Sunday revealed that she was strangled to death. Police then registered an FIR under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code against Ali at Sector 65 police station on Sunday evening.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ali married Sunita in 2013 after she left her first husband. The couple lived with Sunita’s eight-year-old daughter from her previous marriage and their three-year-old daughter. Sunita’s father Astab Sheikh alleged that Ali suspected that she started reconnecting with her ex-husband. According to him, the suspect assaulted Sunifa multiple times over the last week because of his suspicion. Astab also said that Ali was asked to have a meeting with the entire family and resolve his doubts.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer, Gurugram police said the suspect was taken on one-day police remand for interrogation.