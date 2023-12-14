Gurugram man injured in car accident refuses to go to hospital, dies

A 37-year-old man, who was injured in a car accident, died of internal bleeding nearly 24 hours later as he refused to visit the hospital to hide the incident from his parents, police officers aware of the matter said on Wednesday.

Brother-in-law tried to take Sharma to the hospital but failed.

Investigators said that the accident took place when the victim, Deepak Sharma, was travelling in his Hyundai Verna car and a tractor-trolley hit his vehicle below the Dwarka expressway flyover around 9.30pm on Sunday. He was returning from Khandsa to his residence in Garhi Harsaru. He sustained minor bruises due to the impact of the collision, they added.

The airbags of the car were deployed and Sharma survived. However, he complained of pain in chest and head later, they said.

Police said that Sharma alerted his brother-in-law, Manesh Kumar, 53, who reached the spot to help him by 10pm and found him sitting along the roadside. However, after reaching the spot, Sharma urged him not to inform his parents who suffer from chronic heart disease and he did not want them to get worried, they added.

Kumar said Sharma’s parents Bramhadutt Sharma (70) and Narayani Sharma (65), have both undergone heart surgeries.

Police further said that Kumar tried to take him to the hospital, but failed.

Following this, they arranged a towing vehicle and sent the car to a company authorised workshop in Wazirpur for repair and Kumar dropped Sharma at his home and left.

Kumar said that on Monday, Sharma complained of uneasiness and vomited. But after taking medicine as prescribed by a local doctor, he felt better.

“With one the relatives, Jitender Kumar, he reached the workshop around 1pm. However, he complained of uneasiness, headache and vomiting again. The duo left for home but on the way, Sharma started screaming from intense headache. Kumar immediately rushed him to a private hospital in Sector-90. But after an hour of treatment, doctors declared him dead,” he said, adding that doctors suspected of severe internal injuries.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said on the family’s complaint, an FIR was registered against the tractor driver under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of Indian Penal Code at Sector-10 police station.

“The tractor driver had fled from the spot. We are scanning CCTV footage. We are also waiting for the post-mortem reports to ascertain the exact cause of death,” he said.