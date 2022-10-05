Gurugram man’s phone stolen after suspects see him put ATM card inside phone cover

Two unidentified men allegedly stole a man’s mobile phone after they saw him put his ATM card inside the phone cover, police said on Tuesday. The suspects then withdrew ₹50,000 and made UPI transactions worth ₹3,100 with the card. The incident took place at around 2pm on September 2 and the suspects are yet to be arrested, police said.

According to cops, Akhilesh Kumar Rai was about to withdraw money from an ATM on MG Road when the two suspects suddenly flanked him from both sides inside the kiosk. “The suspects saw Rai enter his PIN into the machine. Sensing trouble, Rai took out a statement instead of money and came out. He put the ATM card inside his phone cover to keep it safe,” a senior police officer said.

Rai then started walking towards DLF Phase-II after crossing MG Road where the suspects caught up with him after taking a U-turn ahead. “Their motorcycle did not have a registration number. One of them pulled out Rai’s phone from his pocket and fled with his associate. Following this, Rai asked a passer-by for help and used his phone to call two of his friends to the spot. He got to know about the transactions when he called his bank’s customer helpline to block the card.

Inspector Satender Singh, station house officer of DLF Phase-II police station, said, “We have asked the bank authorities to provide CCTV camera footage of the ATM for identifying the suspects.”