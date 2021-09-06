Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gurugram: Mayor recommends terminating services of a MCG consultant, transfer of engineer

According to MCG officials, mayor Madhu Azad found work of a consultant working in the civic body’s Swachh Bharat Mission non-satisfactory. The resignation submitted by another official deputed in the same branch was also accepted
By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON SEP 06, 2021 11:40 PM IST
Gurugram mayor Madhu Azad will conduct a quarterly review of all MCG works. (HT Archive)

Mayor Madhu Azad recommended that the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) terminate its contract with one of its consultants for non-performance and called for the transfer of a superintending engineer (SE) for not obeying orders and alleged misbehaviour, a release issued by the civic body on Monday stated.

Azad issued these directions while reviewing the work being done by the consultants working with the MCG. The MCG has 11 consultants deputed across various departments such as the legal wing, vigilance branch, Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM), grievance management, IT, and environment wing.

According to MCG officials, Azad found work of a consultant working in the civic body’s SBM non-satisfactory. The resignation submitted by another official deputed in the same branch was also accepted.

According to MCG officials, Azad had directed the SE in question to visit Ward 22 last week. However, he didn’t obey her direction. When she brought up the matter with him during the meeting, he allegedly left following an argument with her.

Following this, the mayor sent a recommendation to MCG commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja to relieve the SE of his duties and transfer him out of the MCG, while also submitting a report to the Haryana government on the matter.

“Those who do not work properly have no place in the MCG and will be shown the way out of the corporation with immediate effect. All consultants have been directed to discharge their duties keeping in mind the public interest and the interest of the corporation. From now onwards, the work of all the consultants would be reviewed by me every three months,” said Azad.

