Gurugram mayor Raj Rani Malhotra on Monday chaired a review meeting to assess the implementation of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram’s (MCG) newly introduced cluster and zone-based administrative system.

Gurugram mayor reviews cluster-based governance, monsoon prep

The meeting also focused on monsoon preparedness, sanitation, drainage infrastructure and measures to improve civic services delivery.

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Under the new administrative framework, the municipal corporation area has been divided into two clusters and eight zones. Officials discussed administrative responsibilities, service delivery and grievance redressal systems and monitoring of development works.

The mayor directed officials to ensure smooth implementation across all zones, saying the aim is to provide citizens with faster, more transparent and efficient services.

“The new framework has been introduced to strengthen accountability and improve administrative efficiency. All officers must work closely to ensure effective governance at field level,” she said.

MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya, additional commissioners Ankita Chaudhary, Yash Jaluka, Ravindra Yadav, Pooja Chanwaria and Dr Jaiveer Yadav, joint commissioners Dr Pritpal Singh, Dr Naresh Kumar and Ravindra Malik, chief engineer Vijay Dhaka and executive engineers were present in the meeting.

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{{^usCountry}} Special road deep-cleaning drive {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Special road deep-cleaning drive {{/usCountry}}

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The civic body has decided to launch a special deep-cleaning campaign across the city ahead of monsoon.

Officials were instructed to clean key roads, markets, public spaces and waterlogging-prone areas. The mayor also directed regular cleaning of drains, stormwater channels and sewer lines.

Accountability and citizen services

The meeting also reviewed public grievance redressal system, development projects, property tax collection, sanitation, drainage and other services across all zones.

Officials were instructed to ensure timely disposal of complaints and conduct regular inspections to improve service delivery.

The mayor said the new framework would help expedite the decision-making process and strengthen accountability. “Sanitation and drainage arrangements should be treated as top priorities before the onset of monsoon so that residents do not face inconvenience,” she said.

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Dahiya said, “MCG is committed to providing transparent, efficient and time-bound civic services. All departments must ensure that targets are achieved within the stipulated timeline.”