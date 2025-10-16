Gurugram Metro to run every 5 mins during peak hours, hit 90 kmph top speed

The Gurugram Metro, which will connect Millennium City Centre to Cyber Hub, is being designed for a top speed of 90 kmph and a high-frequency service, with trains available every five minutes during peak hours, according to the Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL). Officials said an underground line in Old Gurugram, if approved in phase two, could delay the project by 18 months and raise costs sharply. (HT Archive)

Initially, the metro will operate three-coach trains, each with a capacity of 975 passengers. As ridership grows, these will be upgraded to six-coach trains capable of carrying up to 2,004 passengers, the project document stated. The entire system infrastructure, including platforms, signalling, depot, and power supply, is being designed to accommodate this future expansion.

A senior GMRL official said the metro coaches will be made of stainless steel and measure 3.9 metres in height and 2.9 metres in width. In the first phase, 26 trains of three coaches each will be procured, totalling 78 coaches.

Meanwhile, the cost estimate for the metro depot has seen a sharp escalation. Initially pegged at ₹110 crore, the revised estimate now stands at ₹332 crore. The depot, to be built near the Marble Market in Sector 33, will span 22.86 hectares, up from the earlier plan of 5.5 hectares, and will include 18 km of tracks instead of 6 km.

When asked about the demand for constructing an underground metro in Old Gurugram as part of the project’s second phase, a senior GMRL official said the decision rested with the state and the Centre. “The proposal to construct underground metro could delay the second phase by another one and a half years. It would envisage fresh survey of the route, and all the studies and geotechnical surveys will have to be conducted afresh. The cost of the project is also likely to increase substantially. There could be some problems during construction but once built it would resolve several problems in the city,” he said, requesting anonymity.