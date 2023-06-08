GMDA to join hands with MCG to develop green belts in city

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Thursday decided to form a joint committee with the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) to develop green belts in an organised manner across the city and to resolve issues pertaining to the maintenance of existing green belts.

Gurugram, India-May 05, 2023: GMDA will make Sant Shiromani Guru Ravidas Marg, one-way from IFFCO to Sector-56; Gurugram traffic police and Road Safety Organisation together are carrying out survey of the road network and vehicular pressure on main roads and sectors road to make traffic flow smooth and end congestions and snarls, in Gurugram, India, on Friday 05 May 2023. (Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)(Pic to go with Leena Dhankar's story)

The decision was taken by GMDA chief executive officer PC Meena during the sixth meeting of the residents advisory council (RAC) of the authority on Thursday. Meena also directed the urban environment division of the authority to ensure that green belts are lowered for collection of rainwater during monsoon, which will also help in groundwater recharge.

“We are inviting architects, landscapers and citizens to contribute their conceptual plans and designs for the enhancement of green belts in the city as well as road junctions, intersections and walkways. The best ideas received will be honoured and implemented for the beautification of the city. Special focus is being given to holistic development and remodelling of the city and we aim to execute the plans in a streamlined and well-structured manner,” said Meena.

During the meeting, RAC members Sudakshini Laha and commander Udaybir Yadav further added that encroachments on green belts must be looked into on priority and regular drives must be conducted to curb issues such as jams, which are caused by encroachments on green belts by street vendors.

After hearing these issues, Meena said fencing will also be carried out along green belts to curb encroachments and illegal dumping of garbage.

The mobility division of GMDA said work on converting old traffic signals into smart traffic signals using adaptive traffic control system (ATCS) at 91 junctions in Gurugram has recently been awarded to a private agency and the traffic signals will be connected to the integrated command centre of the GMDA for monitoring.

