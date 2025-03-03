Gurugram municipal elections see record-low turnout at 41.8%

The municipal elections in Gurugramwitnessed a historically low voter turnout of 41.8% by 8.30pm on Sunday, marking a sharp decline from previous years, officials said. Despite extensive campaigning by political parties and independent candidates, voter apathy and administrative mismanagement were cited as major reasons for the sluggish participation.Before this, 55.92% votes were polled in 2017 municipal elections. Voters in a queue in a school in Nathupur village on Sunday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Polling booths in high-rise societies and urban pockets recorded significantly lower turnout than rural and older city areas, continuing a trend of civic disengagement among condominium residents and plotted colony voters. Disillusionment with local governance and dissatisfaction with candidates further contributed to the poor voter response.

Election officials had anticipated a last-minute surge, but many polling booths remained nearly empty even as voting hours came to an end. Additionally, technical glitches, electronic voting machine malfunctions, and polling delays frustrated voters, with some leaving without casting their votes.Political analyst Anil Arya attributed the declining voter turnout to lack of faith in local governance, poor outreach by candidates, and urban apathy toward municipal elections. “Residents in high-rises and plotted colonies often do not see an immediate impact of local governance in their lives, leading to disengagement. Meanwhile, villages and older localities have a stronger connection with ward-level leadership, which explains their higher turnout. The delayed elections, shifting of polling booths, and lack of substantial voter awareness campaigns have further contributed to this historic low turnout,” Arya added.

Several voters across Gurugram reported issues with electronic voting machines (EVMs), leading to delays and frustration at polling booths. Many left without casting their votes after waiting for hours, further contributing to the historically low voter turnout. “I reached my polling booth in ward 5 around 8 AM, but the EVM machine was not functioning. The officials kept saying it would be fixed, but even after 45 minutes, nothing changed. Many voters, including senior citizens, got frustrated and left,” said Rahul Verma, a resident of Sector 113

Similarly, in Manesar, residents reported frequent EVM breakdowns, forcing long queues and unnecessary confusion. “We waited in line for nearly an hour, and the EVM malfunctioned twice... I brought my 75-year-old father to vote, and after waiting for so long, we had to leave without casting our ballots,” said Ankita Bhardwaj, a resident of Manesar.

“Many urban voters are sceptical about the competency, powers, and intent of ward councillors to address local issues. The persistent lament about limited powers hasn’t helped, and the underwhelming performance of MPs and MLAs in improving city conditions has further eroded trust,” said Ruchika Sethi Takkar, a member of advocacy group Citizens for Clean Air. She added that for party leaders, Gurugram is viewed as a “cash cow” with little interest in improving residents’ quality of life, leading to continued disengagement.

Apart from apathy, several voters alleged administrative irregularities in the polling process. Ajay Sharma, a resident of Tulip Ivory in Sector 70, accused authorities of voter suppression. “The entire vote bank of apartments has been manipulated—booths have been shifted to villages, and voter names have been moved to other wards. More than three-fourths of the booths are concentrated in one location, causing chaos. This is nothing short of gross mismanagement,” he said.

Similarly, Nilesh Tandon, president of Fresco Apartment RWA in Sector 50, blamed the two-year delay in conducting municipal elections for voter disengagement. “Despite RWAs’ efforts to boost participation, engagement remained low. Aligning municipal elections with major electoral events could have helped improve turnout,” he added.

As voting concluded, Gurugram deputy commissioner Ajay Kumar and police commissioner Vikas Arora inspected polling stations in Garhi, Harsaru, Wazirpur, and Jhund Sarai to assess security and voter turnout. Kumar urged residents to exercise their right to vote, noting that a functioning democracy relies on active participation.

“A peaceful and fair election is the foundation of democracy. Voters should step out and make their voices heard to ensure good governance in their city. The administration has made all necessary arrangements to facilitate smooth voting,” the deputy commissioner said.

Despite efforts to increase engagement, Gurugram’s voter turnout has steadily declined over the years. The 2011 municipal elections saw 63.3% participation, which fell to 55.92% in 2017 and now to just 42.8%—a 32% drop over a decade.

“The declining voter turnout in Gurugram reflects a deeper crisis of civic engagement. Many urban residents feel disconnected from municipal governance, believing that their votes do not translate into real change. Issues like poor infrastructure, water shortages, traffic congestion, and waste management persist despite elections, making people question the relevance of voting. Additionally, the absence of compelling candidates and the lack of awareness campaigns have further dampened voter enthusiasm,” said Arya.

Arya also highlighted that delays in conducting municipal elections—with Gurugram going over two years without an elected civic body—fuelled voter disengagement.

This 32% drop in turnout over a decade has raised concerns about growing voter apathy and urban disengagement from local governance. Polling booths in high-rise societies and urban pockets saw significantly lower participation compared to rural and older city areas. Residents in condominiums and plotted colonies, who have previously shown disinterest in municipal elections, continued the trend of absenteeism, citing dissatisfaction with governance and a lack of impactful candidates.

To counter urban apathy, condominium polling was introduced during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, with 52 booths set up in 30 high-rise societies and plotted colonies, but low turnout persisted in the municipal polls. Officials say this indicates a deepening disengagement of urban voters from civic governance.