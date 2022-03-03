Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
gurugram news

Gurugram: Mutilated body parts of man found on railway tracks

Police said that a dog might have carried the chopped hand from the tracks to Bajghera flyover, which was later spotted by a commuter
Published on Mar 03, 2022 11:36 PM IST
ByDebashish Karmakar

A chopped hand of a man that was spotted on the Bajghera flyover in Gurugram, led to the recovery of mutilated body parts of an unidentified person. The body parts were spread over two kilometres on the railway tracks, police said on Thursday.

Police officials said that the deceased was suspected to be run over by a freight train and added that the body possibly got stuck beneath the wagons and was dragged, due to which it was badly mutilated.

Rampal (who goes by a single name), the station house officer (SHO) of the Government Railway Police (GRP) at the Gurugram railway station said that a police team from Bajghera police station recovered the chopped hand at around 11.30pm on Wednesday after a local resident alerted the control room.

“Afterwards, the GRP personnel were informed by the district police who said that a person was probably run over by a train on the railway tracks passing below the flyover,” SHO Rampal said.

SHO Rampal said that a police team initiated a search operation and later recovered badly mutilated body parts spread from the tracks below the Bajghera flyover to a railway crossing at Sarai village, which is nearly one-and-a-half kilometre away. He said that no one from the railways had alerted the GRP about any accident.

SHO Rampal said that a dog might have carried the chopped hand from the tracks to Bajghera flyover, which was later spotted by a commuter.

Police officials said that the body parts will be preserved in the mortuary for the next three days for an identification process after which an autopsy would be carried out. They also said that the body was of a 35-40-year-old male.

Police said that the chopped hand has a tattoo on it and it is the only source to ascertain the person’s identity as no mobile phone, wallet or other belongings were recovered from the spot.

