Gurugram: New traffic plan logjams Rajiv Chowk on first day of trial run

The first day of the three-day traffic trial at Rajiv Chowk on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway had little impact on traffic congestion and infact added to the confusion of both commuters and pedestrians using the junction on Saturday.

The traffic police put up plastic jersey barriers at the Rajiv Chowk to reduce crisscrossing of vehicles and decongest the junction. The lane-width of carriageways was reduced in such a manner that merging and crisscrossing of vehicles coming from Sohna Road, Mini Secretariat, and the service lanes of Delhi-Gurgaon expressway is reduced.

However, reducing the road width led to congestion and a 500-metre vehicle pileup on the carriageway carrying traffic from Sohna Road towards Delhi, delaying commuters by 5-10 minutes.

“Despite the heavy presence of traffic personnel, it took me nearly 10 minutes to cross Rajiv Chowk. Besides the jersey barriers blocking the path, traffic marshalls too were stopping vehicles occasionally to allow pedestrians to cross to the other side of the road, which slowed down traffic movement. It made more sense to signalise the junction and then make such changes. The traffic trial added to the confusion of the road users and delayed commuters,” said Anand Rungta, a resident of Sector 47.

The plastic jersey barriers have been put in place jointly by the traffic police, members of an NGO and road safety officers (RSOs) in such a manner that pedestrians have a shorter distance to cover while crossing from one end of the road to the other. The jersey barriers also helped create a drop/pick-up area for taxis, autos, and buses.

Pedestrians said the trial made little difference and were useful only when people had to cross towards Mini Secretariat or Tau Devi Lal stadium.

“The safe passage for crossing is only for 100 metres. There are multiple stretches that pedestrians have to cross after crossing over towards the Mini Secretariat or the Tau Devi Lal stadium. Officials should take steps to improve the pedestrian subway, and build another such subway towards Sector 15 side leading to Tau Devi Lal stadium,” said Raju Singh, a pedestrian who works near Mini Secretariat.

Issues such as lack of lighting, ventilation, security, and the presence of two-wheelers have been plaguing the subway at Rajiv Chowk, ever since it opened in January 2018. The matter has been discussed in multiple district road safety meetings, including the latest one held on March 16, where deputy commissioner Nishant Yadav directed NHAI to take stock of the issues.

Rajiv Chowk is one of the most unsafe areas for pedestrians and cyclists in the city. According to a report submitted before the district administration last year, there have been 23 road fatalities at the junction between 2017 and 2020, of which 11 were of pedestrians and five of cyclists. Further, 22 people were injured grievously while 11 people sustained minor injuries.

“It takes time for commuters to get accustomed to traffic changes, especially the reduction of the width of the carriageway. The trial will continue till Monday. The traffic police will take a call on removing the changes or keeping them with modifications, only if necessary,” said Ravinder Singh Tomar, deputy commissioner of police (traffic).

