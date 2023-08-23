Gurugram: The district administration and civic agencies have identified spots for beautification work on the Naurangpur-Tauru Road ahead of the G20 meet next month, said officials.

Naurangpur-Tauru Road beautified ahead of G20 meet

Deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said they have marked one dedicated lane for foreign delegates at Kherki Daula toll plaza with additional police deployment and escort vehicles to ensure they get a clear and non-stop passage during their visit.

“The National Highway (NH-48) is a well-managed stretch, but the Naugangpur Road requires upgradation and work is currently being carried out. We are installing streetlights on the entire stretch and beautification work is being done on both sides of the road,” said Yadav.

“Police vehicles will patrol the stretch and special security measures are on the cards. Senior administration officials have been assigned duties to check the entire stretch and other arrangements for the G20 delegates,” Yadav added.

The district administration has also made efforts to enhance the look of the area around the road leading to the ITC Grand Bharat hotel where many foreign delegates will be staying.

“The frequency of mechanical road cleaning has increased and civic agencies are removing encroachments. Repair work is also being undertaken on the 10kmstretch,” said Yadav.

Meanwhile, residents of Naurangpur said that given the stature of the event, the entire road should have been relaid and blacktopped. “The road has been repaired and potholes have been fixed but there was a need to relay it before the G20 event,” said Ashok Kumar, a Naurangpur resident.

Pardeep Yadav, a former sarpanch of Naurangpur, said the road has been repaired. “Streetlights have been installed but it needed more work to bring it at par with international standards,” he said.

