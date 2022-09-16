Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Gurugram Police announce reward of 50K for info about suspect in DLF 3 murder

Gurugram Police announce reward of 50K for info about suspect in DLF 3 murder

Published on Sep 16, 2022 10:58 PM IST

The post-mortem examination report revealed that the woman had been strangled to death. The report also raised the possibility of rape, but police have no leads in the case yet

The person providing police with information about the accused involved in this case will be given a reward of 50,000 by the Gurugram Police and the name of the informer will be kept secret, police said. (Representative image/HT Archive)
ByHT Correspondent

Gurugram police on Friday announced a reward of 50,000 for information leading to the arrest of a suspect allegedly involved in the murder of a 50-year-old woman, whose half-naked body was found lying a vacant plot in DLF phase 3 area on September 1. An FIR was registered at DLF phase 3 police station regarding the case.

The post-mortem examination report revealed that she had been strangled to death. The report also raised the possibility of rape, but police have no leads in the case yet. The woman belonged to Odisha, police said.

“The person providing police with information about the accused involved in this case will be given a reward of 50,000 by the Gurugram Police and the name of the informer will be kept secret,” Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police, said.

New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 16, 2022
