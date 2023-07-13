Four held for robbing man in Gurugram with pistol lighter

Gurugram: Police arrested four suspects on Tuesday for allegedly robbing an employee of a private bank after intercepting him at a secluded place behind GD Goenka University in Sohna, Gurugram police said on Wednesday, adding that they used a pistol lighter to terrorise the victim.

Police said the incident took place on July 5, where the suspects had robbed the victim of ₹22,800 and a tablet computer. An FIR was registered at City Sohna police station in connection with the incident, they added.

Varun Kumar Dahiya, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said the suspects were identified as Anuj, Prince, Vikash and Ashish, adding that they were arrested from Sohna. “Our probe has revealed that the four suspects used to regularly watch reels of gangsters on social media which inspired them to commit the crime,” he said.

The ACP further said, “They had used a pistol lighter to terrorise the victim. We recovered it from the suspects along with the looted items, including the cash and the computer tablet”.

ACP Dahiya said the suspects did not have any criminal antecedents. “They are aged between 19 to 22 years and studied till Class 12. They came to know that the victim will pass through the area with cash and hatched a plan to commit the robbery,” he added.

