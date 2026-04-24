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Gurugram police arrest infra firm director for defrauding investors

Gurugram police arrest infra firm director for defrauding investors

Published on: Apr 24, 2026 07:04 pm IST
PTI |
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Gurugram, Gurugram police have arrested two people, including a director of an infra firm, for allegedly defrauding investors through fake real estate projects linked to Dhirendra Shastri's 'Aparna Ashram' in Silokhera village, police said on Friday.

Gurugram police arrest infra firm director for defrauding investors

The Economic Offences Wing-2 on Thursday arrested Ashok Chaudhary , a resident of Gautam Nagar, Delhi and Chandrakant Chaudhary , a resident of Brij Vihar, Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, from Sector 62, Noida.

On April 15, the victim filed a complaint, stating that CKC Infra Company directors Ashok, Chandrakant and their other associates took him into confidence by giving him false documents and assurances.

They allegedly promised him selling rights in exchange for investments in real estate projects in Aparna Ashram in Gurugram and Vaishali in Noida, said police.

The complainant said he invested at different times.

Despite the payments, no valid agreement was signed, no work on the project started, and no selling rights were granted as agreed.

Later, the complainant found that the land belonging to Aparna Ashram was disputed and under the possession of the Haryana government.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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