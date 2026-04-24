Gurugram, Gurugram police have arrested two people, including a director of an infra firm, for allegedly defrauding investors through fake real estate projects linked to Dhirendra Shastri's 'Aparna Ashram' in Silokhera village, police said on Friday.

Gurugram police arrest infra firm director for defrauding investors

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The Economic Offences Wing-2 on Thursday arrested Ashok Chaudhary , a resident of Gautam Nagar, Delhi and Chandrakant Chaudhary , a resident of Brij Vihar, Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, from Sector 62, Noida.

On April 15, the victim filed a complaint, stating that CKC Infra Company directors Ashok, Chandrakant and their other associates took him into confidence by giving him false documents and assurances.

They allegedly promised him selling rights in exchange for investments in real estate projects in Aparna Ashram in Gurugram and Vaishali in Noida, said police.

The complainant said he invested at different times.

Despite the payments, no valid agreement was signed, no work on the project started, and no selling rights were granted as agreed.

Later, the complainant found that the land belonging to Aparna Ashram was disputed and under the possession of the Haryana government.

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{{^usCountry}} An FIR was registered. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An FIR was registered. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Police investigation revealed that the accused received around ₹1 crore and approximately ₹4.5 crore under the guise of an investment in a project located in Vaishali . {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police investigation revealed that the accused received around ₹1 crore and approximately ₹4.5 crore under the guise of an investment in a project located in Vaishali . {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Police said of this amount, around ₹1 crore was transferred to CKC Infra Company's bank account, which was later divided among the accused. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said of this amount, around ₹1 crore was transferred to CKC Infra Company's bank account, which was later divided among the accused. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "It was also revealed that the accused deliberately fabricated agreements and forged government documents to defraud investors. They misled the complainant, knowing the land was embroiled in legal disputes and that any construction or sale on the land was prohibited. The accused made false promises that investing in the project would quickly yield profits worth crores. We are questioning the accused," said the Gurugram police spokesperson. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "It was also revealed that the accused deliberately fabricated agreements and forged government documents to defraud investors. They misled the complainant, knowing the land was embroiled in legal disputes and that any construction or sale on the land was prohibited. The accused made false promises that investing in the project would quickly yield profits worth crores. We are questioning the accused," said the Gurugram police spokesperson. {{/usCountry}}

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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