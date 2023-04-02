Two arrested for stealing gadgets worth 40 lakh

Gurugram: Two suspects allegedly involved in a theft of electronic gadgets worth ₹40 lakh were arrested in Farrukhnagar. According to police, the accused stole the gadgets from a truck loaded with consignment in Bilaspur on November 9 last year.

The truck was supposed to reach a warehouse in Bilaspur, but the driver stopped it a roadside and with the help of his associates he fled with 38 packed boxes, which included 80 iPads and 29 laptops.

An FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 406 (criminal breach of trust) was registered at Bilaspur police station on November 9, based on the complaint made by the transporter whose truck was carrying the consignment.

The suspects, identified as Vikas and Atul, were arrested on March 27 by Manesar crime branch team led by inspector Lalit Kumar and were taken on remand for interrogation. Police said that ₹2.5 lakh was recovered from the possession of the suspects at the time of their arrest. Along with the duo, two more associates were also arrested outside Gurugram on March 26.

Seized money was amassed from selling the gadgets across the National Capital Region and South India, said investigators.

According to a senior police official, the gadgets were sold to potential buyers and shop owners at much cheaper prices. “We were trying to ascertain if any stolen equipment was still untold and if more suspects were involved in helping the four who were the prime suspects in the case,” the official said.

Subhas Boken, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that further detailed investigation in the case was being carried out by the crime branch.