...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Gurugram Police arrests man for killing 5-month-old son born out of live-in relationship

Gurugram Police arrests man for killing 5-month-old son born out of live-in relationship

Published on: Jun 03, 2026 12:32 am IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Gurugram, Gurugram Police has arrested a man for allegedly poisoning and killing his 5-month-old son born out of a live-in relationship as he was reportedly unhappy about the child's birth, officials said on Tuesday.

Gurugram Police arrests man for killing 5-month-old son born out of live-in relationship

An FIR was filed last year based on a complaint filed by the deceased child's mother and the accused's live-in partner, and police have now arrested the accused.

According to police, on January 5 last year, they received information that a 5-month-old child had been taken to a hospital for treatment, where doctors declared him dead.

The child's mother said in her complaint that she had been in a live-in relationship with a man since 2023 and that a male child was born from their relationship, police said.

The woman said there were frequent disputes with her partner after the child's birth.

On January 5, 2025, her partner took the child with him and returned some time later, saying the boy was unwell. The child was then taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
poisoning gurugram gurugram police
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home / Cities / Gurugram / Gurugram Police arrests man for killing 5-month-old son born out of live-in relationship
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.