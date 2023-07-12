Gurugram police booked a suspect who allegedly tried to courier a parcel containing 44 grams of opium to a person in Canada, police said on Wednesday, adding that the contraband was hidden in a plastic container of chyawanprash and was couriered from Punjab.

Opium found in a courier parcel in Gurugram, suspect booked

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to police, a courier company employee detected something suspicious in the parcel on Monday, following which he informed the police and the Narcotics Control Bureau.

Mahinder Singh, assistant sub-inspector, Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau, said that he received a call from a courier company in Udyog Vihar regarding the suspicion.

“The courier company informed me that they suspected some contraband in the parcel. I went to their office and a security officer told me that their X-ray machine had detected some contraband inside a half-kilogram plastic container. We opened the consignment that contained a short, a t-shirt, one packet of candy, one packet of namkeen and a half kg box of chyawanprash, weighing 1.5 kilograms,” Singh said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said following the complaint, a case was registered under Section 18 (c) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Udyog Vihar police station.

Anil Kumar, station house officer, Udyog Vihar police station said that they have seized the consignment and an investigation is underway. “We are trying to verify the address of the suspect and are trying to scan CCTV footage from where the parcel was collected,” he said.

Earlier on May 26, Gurugram police had also registered a similar case against a Punjab resident for allegedly trying to send opium to the United States by hiding two packets inside the boxes of Chyawanprash via courier.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON