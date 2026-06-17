At least 13 Bangladeshi nationals residing across Gurugram were traced and detained during an ongoing special verification drive, police said on Tuesday. The drive, underway for 10 days, aims to identify foreign nationals staying illegally in Gurugram by verifying documents of people living in rented accommodations, slums, industrial areas, construction sites, and hotels.

Gurugram police detain 13 Bangladeshi nationals in verification drive

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Deputy commissioner of police (crime) Hitesh Yadav said the Sector 39 crime branch carried out searches in Sohna, Tulip Chowk, Sector 70, Manesar, and other areas based on intelligence inputs. “During the operation, identities and citizenship status of at least 900 individuals living mainly at construction sites and slums were checked, and they zeroed in on 13 suspects who failed to produce valid documents to establish their Indian citizenship,” he said.

Police said the suspects had entered India through the Kaliaganj border in West Bengal’s North Dinajpur district over the last year, crossing the barbed international border fence after evading Border Security Force patrols. Birth certificates and documents establishing Bangladeshi citizenship were recovered from their dwellings. During interrogation, detainees revealed they had paid agents in Bangladesh to facilitate illegal entry. “These agents placed bamboo stairs over the fence and were helped by suspects on the Indian side too in crossing it safely while keeping an eye on security movement,” a crime branch official said.

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{{^usCountry}} The suspects later travelled by train to Gurugram via Delhi, working as daily wage labourers earning ₹18,000-20,000 per month. Some had arrived only two months ago, allegedly sending money to families in Bangladesh while attempting to obtain forged Indian identity documents. Yadav said deportation proceedings will be initiated as per law. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The suspects later travelled by train to Gurugram via Delhi, working as daily wage labourers earning ₹18,000-20,000 per month. Some had arrived only two months ago, allegedly sending money to families in Bangladesh while attempting to obtain forged Indian identity documents. Yadav said deportation proceedings will be initiated as per law. {{/usCountry}}