Haryana violence: SIT formed to probe attack on mosque

The Gurugram police on Thursday formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the attack on Anjuman Jama Masjid in Sector 57 and the murder of its naib imam allegedly by a Hindu mob on Monday night. Police said the SIT will comprise seven officers from the local police station and crime teams led by deputy commissioner of police.

Police warned people against circulating any inflammatory message or video on any social media platform. They said people should also not post or forward any message containing hatred or violence against any community or religion, failing which stern legal action shall be taken against them. Additionally, people can call on police helpline number 112 in case of any emergency or unrest, they said.

The situation on Thursday remained largely peaceful in Gurugram with no fresh violence reported from across the city, said senior officers.

Police conducted searches on Thursday to arrest more suspects who are currently on the run and they are keeping a close watch on social media accounts.

In Nuh, a mosque was set on fire while a short circuit apparently triggered a blaze in Tauru. However, no injuries were reported in either incident that took place around 11.30pm Wednesday, said police.

While one of the mosques is located near Vijay Chowk, the other is near a police station. Both mosques suffered some damage and were found locked.

Police said a three-member SIT has been formed to oversee the probe into the communal clashes in Nuh that took place on Monday.

Varun Singla, Nuh superintendent of police, said a search operation was carried out in four villages of Sangel, Meoli, Jalalpur Nuh, and Shikarpur to identify suspects involved in the clash. “During the operation, some people were taken into custody and strict action will be taken against those found involved in any kind of violence,” he said.

Singla said eight teams have been formed and they will be led by senior officers in the district. Apart from that, an SIT has been constituted in the district under three deputy superintendents of police to probe Monday’s violence thoroughly.

“So far, 45 FIRs, and 139 arrests have been made in these cases. According to our records, 70 people have been injured, of whom 36 are policemen,” he said.

Nuh police said they are monitoring social media posts and cyber cell teams are scanning all suspected accounts. To identify the suspects involved in the incident in the district, CCTV camera footage is being scanned, they said.

“Internet services have been suspended in the district till August 5 as a precautionary measure and will be restored after further assessing the situation,” said Singla.

However, on Thursday, mobile, internet, and messaging services in Nuh, Faridabad, Palwal as well as areas of Gurugram such as Sohna, Pataudi and Manesar were restored for three hours from 1pm, said police, adding that the services were partially restored to facilitate candidates appearing for a Haryana state government examination, which will be held this week.

The internet restriction was placed to prevent any disturbance to peace and public order in the wake of the communal clashes, authorities clarified.

The curfew as well as prohibitory orders under Section 144 [CrPC] remains in place in Nuh. Schools and colleges in the district have been ordered to remain shut till August 4, said police.

Singla said forces have been deployed in all sensitive areas. “Around 14 companies of the central paramilitary forces have been called from outside while 21 companies of the Haryana Police has also been deployed. All the teams are keeping a close watch on all activities taking place in the district and on the movement of people,” he said.

Police said four new cases were registered in the district, including three against the people involved in spreading rumours on social media platforms. The district has enough force to curb any disturbances and the situation in the state is returning to normal, Singla said.

Arrangements are being made to form a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) centre in Nuh, said police.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, have died in the clashes that erupted in Nuh over an attempt to stop a Vishwa Hindu Parishad procession on Monday.

