The Gurugram police on Wednesday constituted two traffic enforcement task force teams to monitor road rage, overspeeding, reckless, and dangerous driving-related incidents, officials said.

Gurugram police form task forces to curb road rage, dangerous driving

The teams will be supervised by deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Prateek Gehlot, amid rise in such incidents on the city roads over the past several weeks, said officials privy to the matter.

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The move came two days after a viral video on social media purportedly showed an unidentified man sitting on the roof of a high-speed private cab on an expressway corridor under the Sadar Police Station limits. The man was seen holding what appeared to be his luggage, posing a safety risk to himself and fellow commuters by pulling off this stunt, according to investigators.

Police registered a first information report under section 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and relevant Motor Vehicles Act’s provisions against the accused at the Sadar Police Station.

“Teams have been constituted to actively monitor content on social media, as part of a special drive against rising road stunts, dangerous driving and other serious traffic violations,” a police spokesperson said.

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{{^usCountry}} Reckless stunts and life-threatening traffic violations for creating social media reels and causing public nuisance will be monitored through the traffic control room in Sector 28 and the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) in Sector 44, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reckless stunts and life-threatening traffic violations for creating social media reels and causing public nuisance will be monitored through the traffic control room in Sector 28 and the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) in Sector 44, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

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Notably, at least five major road rage and stunt incidents have been reported in Gurugram since May which left at least two people injured but causing no casualties.

Officials said the teams will be tasked with ensuring swift legal action against the offenders caught in dangerous driving and performing stunts on the city roads. “Violators will be identified, traced, and proceeded against with strict and effective legal action. The DCP (traffic) will regularly review the functioning and enforcement actions of both Task Forces,” the spokesperson added.

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Meanwhile, police on Wednesday arrested three men for allegedly rash driving and performing stunts on Mehrauli Gurugram (MG) road, after a video of them went viral on social media. Officials identified the accused as three residents of Mahendragarh, Haryana.

“The men were seen driving a Bolero in a rash and dangerous manner, while one of them was sitting on the bonnet of the moving car. An FIR under BNS section 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) was registered against at DLF Sector 29 police station,” the spokesperson added.