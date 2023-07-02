The Gurugram police has started an awareness drive for women who are victims of crime but unaware that they can lodge their complaints in any police station and get their case transferred to women police station. The initiative was taken after crime against women (CAW) cases were majorly reported in general police stations and not in women police stations.

Gurugram police start awareness drive for women on registering complaints

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said the aim is to provide a hassle-free system of lodging a complaint

Police officers cannot deny lodging of complaints of women victims on grounds of jurisdiction. All police stations have strictly been asked to accept complaints, promptly register cases and transfer the case to the appropriate police station under whose jurisdiction the crime took place, said police.

Kala Ramachandran, commissioner of police, said, “The police is reiterating the standard operating procedure (SOP) and shall have it pasted prominently in all the police stations since they found that the people are not aware of this fact,” she said.

Police said CAW cases were being registered more in police stations than women police stations and the initiative was taken to spread awareness.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Virender Vij, deputy commissioner of police, said that they have issued written directions to all the deputy commissioners in this regard. “We were witnessing that volume of CAW complaints were high in police stations and were not being reported in women police station resulting in delay in criminal cases investigation. The women police stations were not receiving much complaints and when we checked the victims said they were not aware that they could reach WPS directly,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON