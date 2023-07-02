Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Gurugram police start awareness drive for women on registering complaints

Gurugram police start awareness drive for women on registering complaints

ByLeena Dhankhar
Jul 02, 2023 12:02 AM IST

Police officers cannot deny lodging of complaints of women victims on grounds of jurisdiction. All police stations have strictly been asked to accept complaints, promptly register cases and transfer the case to the appropriate police station under whose jurisdiction the crime took place, said police

The Gurugram police has started an awareness drive for women who are victims of crime but unaware that they can lodge their complaints in any police station and get their case transferred to women police station. The initiative was taken after crime against women (CAW) cases were majorly reported in general police stations and not in women police stations.

Gurugram police start awareness drive for women on registering complaints
Gurugram police start awareness drive for women on registering complaints

Police said the aim is to provide a hassle-free system of lodging a complaint

Police officers cannot deny lodging of complaints of women victims on grounds of jurisdiction. All police stations have strictly been asked to accept complaints, promptly register cases and transfer the case to the appropriate police station under whose jurisdiction the crime took place, said police.

Kala Ramachandran, commissioner of police, said, “The police is reiterating the standard operating procedure (SOP) and shall have it pasted prominently in all the police stations since they found that the people are not aware of this fact,” she said.

Police said CAW cases were being registered more in police stations than women police stations and the initiative was taken to spread awareness.

Virender Vij, deputy commissioner of police, said that they have issued written directions to all the deputy commissioners in this regard. “We were witnessing that volume of CAW complaints were high in police stations and were not being reported in women police station resulting in delay in criminal cases investigation. The women police stations were not receiving much complaints and when we checked the victims said they were not aware that they could reach WPS directly,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Leena Dhankhar

    Leena Dhankhar has worked with Hindustan Times for five years. She has covered crime, traffic and excise. She now reports on civic issues and grievances of residents.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 02, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out