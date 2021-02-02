Gurugram Police prepares list of personnel for second round of Covid-19 vaccination

The police on Tuesday finalised the list the personnel deployed at borders and those above 50 years of age, who will be the first in the force to get the Covid-19 vaccine in the second phase of the vaccination drive that starts on Thursday.

KK Rao, commissioner of police, said that they have selected five locations for vaccination drives and arrangements have been made for the same. “We have prepared a list of 1,500 personnel, including 824 personnel aged above 50 years. It has been shared with the health department and we have informed our force to get vaccinated as per their turn,” he said. The vaccination sites include the commissioner’s office, traffic tower, police lines, Manesar police station, and City Sohna police station.

Rao said the personnel will not have to travel far on the day of vaccination. “We have kept points at such locations that no one will have to travel for more than five kilometres to get vaccinated. It is mandatory for all personnel to get inoculated to win the war against Covid-19,” he said.

Virender Yadav, chief medical officer (CMO) of Gurugram, Civil Hospital, said that the health department has received a list of 5,500 police personnel, 900 home guards, 1,200 special police officers (SPOs), 6,500 Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) front-line workers, 2,000 workers from Panchayati Raj and 500 from the revenue department of the district administration. The department has so far vaccinated 22,372 healthcare workers in the first phase of the drive. “We will set up camps at the given location by the police and will try to vaccinate all the personnel within 10 days provided that we get sufficient vaccines during this period,” he said, adding the camps will be held simultaneously with the ongoing inoculation of health workers.