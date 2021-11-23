Gurugram police ready action plan to tackle fog accidents

Gurugram police have identified 25 spots located on stretches such as the National Highway 48, Kundi-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway, and Sohna Road where most accidents take place during foggy conditions. Police have now decided to ascertain the exact cause behind accidents at these spots, rectify them, and also increase deployment in a bid to prevent accidents.

Last week, a team of traffic police also surveyed some of the locations for the purpose.

Sanjeev Balhara, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Gurugram traffic police, said they observed that low visibility, combined with traffic violations such as speeding and driving on the wrong side of the road, was resulting in a number of accidents on intersections such as Bilaspur crossing, Dwarka Expressway, Shankar Chowk, Gurugram- Faridabad Road, Tauru crossing, Panchgaon, Sector 17/18 exit, Rajiv Chowk, Pataudi crossing, Hero Honda Chowk, Sohna Road, Sidhrawali exit, KMP Expressway, and Farrukhnagar crossing.

“The process of monitoring and surveying fog-related, accident-prone sites is ongoing. However, so far, we’ve made a detailed action plan for road engineering-related improvements at nine locations. We recommended enforcing speed limits, suggested the installation of road markings and signages, along with better enforcement and awareness campaigns to curb accidents,” he said.

Balhara said that police will also hold road contractors, consultants, or concessionaires accountable for faulty road design under the Motor Vehicle Act.

“We have increased deployment on the stretches known to be dangerous spots and have also recommended changes including the construction of speed breakers which were uneven and large in size, changing the size of roundabouts, installing traffic lights and road markings,” he said.

Police expect the survey to be complete by next week.

Gurugram traffic police have also written to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to ensure the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway is fog-ready by ensuring medians are properly painted, installing blinker lights at all entry and exit points as well as reflector tapes, CAT-eyes, and road-stud reflectors for ensuring lane-driving.

“During December and January, a high number of accidents take place on Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway due to low visibility from foggy conditions. We have directed NHAI to install adequate safety measures that can help commuters maintain lane-driving during low-visibility, spot their exit points in advance, as well as reach out for help in case of a mishap,” said Ravinder Singh Tomar, DCP, Gurugram traffic police.

Tomar said NHAI has also has been directed to fix LED screens on top of foot overbridges so that they can display helpline numbers and traffic warnings.

“As part of routine maintenance, we regularly fix all road safety amenities and will ensure the highways are fog-ready,” said Nirman Jambulkar, project director, NHAI.