Gurugram police seize 2 vehicles with unpaid challans worth over 9 lakh

Gurugram traffic police on Sunday seized a mini truck and a motorcycle for accumulating dozens of unpaid traffic challans, taking the total number of seizures of such vehicles with high-value pending fines to nine since March, officers said.

Police said the mini truck had 42 pending challans linked to no-entry violations, wrong-side driving and expired documents. (HT Photo)

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Police said the mini truck, bearing a Delhi registration number, had at least 42 pending challans for violations, including expired insurance and pollution under control (PUC) certificates, violation of road markings, no-entry violations and wrong-side driving.

“The maximum pending challans were related to no entry, with violations amounting to ₹5.48 lakh of unpaid dues through manual and camera enforcements. The violator was caught driving on the wrong side near Agrasen Chowk,” said traffic zonal officer Sudesh Bhatotia.

According to Bhatotia, the vehicle was impounded under Section 167(8) of the Motor Vehicles Act after the challans remained unpaid for over 90 days. He added that the owner was briefly detained and the vehicle was shifted to a designated parking lot near Rajiv Chowk.

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{{^usCountry}} In a separate case, a motorcycle registered in Uttar Pradesh was seized during checks on Sheetla Mata Road after police found 50 pending challans amounting to ₹3.68 lakh. Violations included riding without a helmet, signal jumping and missing insurance and PUC documents. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a separate case, a motorcycle registered in Uttar Pradesh was seized during checks on Sheetla Mata Road after police found 50 pending challans amounting to ₹3.68 lakh. Violations included riding without a helmet, signal jumping and missing insurance and PUC documents. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Taking action against the drive as per rules, the motorcycle was impounded under Section 207(5) of the MV Act 1988 and parked in the designated parking lot,” said a traffic police spokesperson. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Taking action against the drive as per rules, the motorcycle was impounded under Section 207(5) of the MV Act 1988 and parked in the designated parking lot,” said a traffic police spokesperson. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials said a pickup van with 14 unpaid challans amounting to ₹2.5 lakh was also seized on Friday, while two trucks were impounded last week for tampering with registration plates and pending dues of nearly ₹1.6 lakh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said a pickup van with 14 unpaid challans amounting to ₹2.5 lakh was also seized on Friday, while two trucks were impounded last week for tampering with registration plates and pending dues of nearly ₹1.6 lakh. {{/usCountry}}

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