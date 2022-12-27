Gurugram records season’s lowest maximum and minimum temperature

The city continued to shiver for the second consecutive day on Monday as cold wind blew throughout the day and dense fog also reduced visibility, particularly in the morning hours.

The weather department on Monday said that due to prevailing light wind and high moisture in the lower tropospheric level, ‘dense’ to ‘very dense’ fog is likely to prevail over parts of Haryana, Punjab and Delhi-NCR.

Cold wave conditions prevailed across Gurugram with a large number of people in markets and streets resorting to burning wood to keep themselves warm.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 5.6 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature was 11.7 degrees Celsius, which are the lowest minimum and maximum temperatures recorded in Gurugram by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) this season. Earlier on Sunday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 5.8 degrees Celsius, while the maximum was 17.4 degrees Celsius.

The IMD in Delhi said that ‘cold’ wave to ‘severe’ cold wave conditions are likely in isolated pockets of Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh and Delhi for the next three days. The IMD also said that the intensity and spread of fog is likely to reduce from Wednesday onwards.

Due to the cold winds and dip in temperature, markets and commercial establishments witnessed a lesser number of people as most preferred to remain indoors. A number of shopkeepers and vendors were seen burning wood in small pots to protect themselves from the biting cold.

“The wind is very cold and unless we burn wood, it is very difficult to stay in the open. The customers are also less in the early hours, but they will come out between 2pm to 4pm, when the sun shows up,” said Akhilesh, a vendor in Palam Vihar.

“The cold wave conditions will continue on Tuesday as well and the temperatures are likely to dip further, but the weather will start improving from Wednesday onwards and severe cold conditions will abate. Monday recorded the lowest maximum and minimum temperatures in Gurugram this season,” said Manmohan Singh, director of IMD, Chandigarh.

The IMD’s Chandigarh centre said that the highest maximum temperature in Haryana was recorded at 17.6 degrees Celsius at Narnaul.

The air quality in Gurugram on Monday remained in the ‘poor’ category and the AQI was recorded at 280, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data at 6.30pm.

