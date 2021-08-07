Gurugram: RWAs oppose takeover of parks, community centres by ward committees, demand accountability

Residents’ welfare associations (RWA) in Gurugram allege that the quality of upkeep of parks, community centres and sanitation have suffered after the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) transferred responsibility to ward committees.

They said that while earlier this work was done by the elected RWA, which represented the people, the “ineffective” ward committees had only MCG officials and councillors. On Friday, over 100 members of these associations protested in front of the MCG office and submitted a memorandum demanding transparency in sanitation work and execution of tenders.

The city has over 800 parks and around 480 of them had been under the RWA care till last year when the MCG decided to transfer control of the upkeep of around 260 of them to the ward committees over allegations of poor maintenance.

Dharm Sagar, president of sector 4/7 RWA, said, “We had been maintaining our sector for the last 40 years, but the recently formed ward committees have simply set us aside. We don’t want money from the MCG, but we need participation and representation in local affairs. We also want accountability as the current system of ward committees is not satisfactory.”

“Our complaints in regard to the lack of supervision, substandard material and poor workmanship in execution of tenders are not acted upon. The contractors are getting paid on the basis of satisfaction letters issued by councillors who issue them inspite of objections raised by resident plot owner bodies,” read the RWA memorandum to the MCG.

RK Yadav, president, sector 46 RWA, said that the RWA is an elected body that is duly registered and accountable to the people while ward committees were neither. “A proper audit should be done to find out whether parks maintained by RWAs are better or those by these ward committees,” said Yadav.

Gurugram mayor Madhu Azad said that most ward committees had RWA members, and they work in close with these local organisations. “If the RWAs have issues then their grievances will be heard, and we will try to resolve them. Most of the ward committee have included members of RWAs. I will look into concerns raised by them,” said the mayor.