Gurugram Sec 17A locals flag illegal hawker market causing traffic chaos

Encroachment and setting up of unauthorised market at the entrance of Sector 17A are leading to traffic congestion and sanitation issues in the area, residents have alleged. Around 40 hawkers set up their carts outside the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose park everyday over the past three weeks, forming a long line along the sector’s entrance, locals added. Residents say around 40 hawkers gather daily near the park gate, leaving garbage behind and crowding roads. Civic ward councillor says solution talks are ongoing. (HT)

“They set up the carts right outside our sector entrance, leading to traffic congestion. On Tuesdays and Saturdays, the noise is almost constant in the evening, making it difficult for residents to commute,” Rakesh Jinsi, president of the sector RWA, said.

“There is no official authorisation for these markets. Commuters and passersby often stop and park their vehicles on the road to buy vegetables and fruits from the hawkers. This not only leads to illegal parking but also results in continuous honking. Over the past few weeks, it has become a major nuisance for residents, affecting both safety and daily commuting,” Jinsi added.

Another senior resident said the encroachment is taking place since the past month. “When we asked them why they were occupying this space, they had no answer. They leave piles of garbage on the roads. The waste often remains for days, only to be repeated the next time the stalls return.”

Locals claimed the unauthorised market is also affecting park visitors. “They stay until 11pm and there is constant noise and honking due to the people who stop to buy from these stalls. Many senior citizens face difficulty because of this,” Reena Kaushik, a regular park visitor, said.

Ward councillor Anoop Singh said the issue was discussed with the RWAs and all parties agreed to segregate the hawkers across the sectors to manage the crowd. “Yes, it is illegal, but if I remove the encroachments, where will residents buy vegetables and fruits from. So we called a meeting to discuss a solution with them,” he explained.

On concerns about sanitation, Singh added that the roads have been cleaned regularly and assured that there are no major sanitation issues.