Residents of Nirvana Country in Sector 50 have alleged that used bitumen scraped off internal roads during recarpeting work has been lying dumped in the area’s green belt for nearly two-and-a-half months, raising concerns over pollution, public health, waterlogging and poor waste management.

The material has remained unattended since May after road recarpeting. Residents cite respiratory issues, while MCG says removal will begin after monsoon. (HT)

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Residents said the waste, generated during the recarpeting of three internal roads near Espace Nirvana, along the green belt opposite Unitech Business Park and at Nirvana Community Grounds, has remained unattended since the roads were milled in early May. They added that one of the roads had been inaugurated by the councillor just a year ago.

“The bitumen has been lying here for around two-and-a-half months. Every time vehicles pass or there are strong winds, black dust rises from the heap and spreads into the surrounding area. Several residents, particularly senior citizens and children, have been complaining of respiratory discomfort,” said Ruchika Sethi, a climate activist and resident of the colony.

Residents alleged the dumped material has also obstructed the natural flow of rainwater, leading to waterlogging around the site during the monsoon. They said they repeatedly raised the issue with civic officials, resident welfare representatives and the police after spotting the contractor dumping the waste in the green belt in May.

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{{^usCountry}} “The contractor had already dumped around 10-11 trucks of bitumen in the community grounds when we complained to the police. After the complaint, the contractor stopped dumping the bitumen in the community grounds and started dumping it in the other two locations,” said Sethi. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The contractor had already dumped around 10-11 trucks of bitumen in the community grounds when we complained to the police. After the complaint, the contractor stopped dumping the bitumen in the community grounds and started dumping it in the other two locations,” said Sethi. {{/usCountry}}

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“The contractor completed the road work but never lifted the discarded material. If such waste is allowed to remain in residential areas for months, it defeats the purpose of improving civic infrastructure. I had complained to the MCG in June but did not get any response,” said resident Khusboo Singhal.

The RWA office of Nirvana Country said, “We have raised the issue with the councillor as well as engineers from MCG.”

In response, MCG junior engineer Sumit Chahal said the civic body was aware of the issue. “We are aware of the matter, but we are not able to lift the bitumen due to monsoon. Once the monsoon is over, we will make arrangements to move it to the processing plant. It will be done by the same contractor who constructed the roads,” he said.

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Residents said the road recarpeting work was undertaken just before the onset of the monsoon, but the waste has continued to occupy the green belt for more than two months after completion of the project. HT had earlier reported on the issue on July 8. At the time, MCG had said, “We will look into the irregularities in the work and appropriate action will be taken if any fault is found.”