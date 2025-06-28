The Residents Welfare Association (RWA) of Gurugram Sector 57 has complained to the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) accusing the private vendor responsible for sanitation of failing to clean internal roads for the past two months. Gurugram Sec-57 RWA demands action against private sanitation vendor

The complaint said that although 63 sweepers were initially sanctioned for the sector, after the work was outsourced to a private agency, the number reduced to 48 and now only 8-10 sweepers come for work.

“No proper cleaning has been done for the last two months. The vendor has not deployed enough staff, and the entire area is filled with dust and garbage. This is not only affecting cleanliness but also posing serious health risks,” said Roshan Lal Yadav, president, RWA Sector 57. He added, “We have clearly requested that no payment be made to the vendor unless verified by the RWA. The residents are suffering because of their negligence.”

Dr Jaipal Kaushik, general secretary of Sector 57 RWA, said, “Cleanliness is a basic necessity. Unfortunately, the concerned authorities and the contractor have shown complete negligence towards maintaining hygiene in our sector. Repeated complaints have gone unheard, and this ignorance is now affecting the health and morale of the residents.”

Reacting to the allegations, senior sanitary inspector Devendra Bishnoi said, “If there is any issue regarding this, we will address and resolve it at the earliest.”

The RWA has demanded that additional sanitation staff be deployed immediately, and future payments to the vendor be withheld until the situation is verified.