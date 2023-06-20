The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) are working on a long-term plan for beautifying the city by planting specific categories of trees in every sector, officials aware of the matter said on Saturday.

Gurugram sectors will soon be identified by their flora

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Officials said that a plan has been conceptualised where different types of trees will be planted in different sectors so that in the time to come, the areas could be easily recognised.

Officials said GMDA and MCG are coordinating among themselves to come up with a landscape plan for all the sectors under which common residents having knowledge or trees, plants and landscaping will be invited for submitting their ideas.

MCG commissioner and GMDA chief executive officer PC Meena said that they have planned to rope in residents and professionals such as architects and horticulturalists to prepare a plan on the landscaping and beautification of the sectors. “The idea is to beautify all the sectors across Gurugram. Specific trees will be planted as per the choice of the residents after detailed discussions. The focus will be to plant trees and increase the green cover,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meena said the whole procedure will take time but once complete, each and every sector will be known for specific trees. “Residents will choose the kind of plantation they want in their sectors. We will involve landscapers and experts to identify the areas where specific trees will be planted,” he said.

Subhash Yadav, divisional forest officer and head of urban environment division, GMDA, said it is an initiative to beautify Gurugram. “GMDA is also inviting architects, landscapers, experts and citizens at large to share their plans and proposals for the beautification drive. Green belts, walkways, intersections along master roads, etc. will be in focus. Selected conceptual plans will be honoured and also implemented on the ground. There is also focus being given towards the development and maintenance of green belts across the city,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a recent meeting, Meena also outlined that fencing will be undertaken to keep the green belts free of encroachments, dumping of garbage and construction and demolition (C&D) waste.

“We will also explore the possibility of planting specific plants in specific green belts for better aesthetics and uniformity of plantation. Depending on the area specifications and suggestions received from residents, plants specific to each green belt may be planted,” said Yadav.

Officials said that each sector will prepare a plan and the best ideas received will be implemented for the beautification of the city. Special focus is also being given to holistic development, they added.

Jawahar Yadav, officer on special duty (OSD) to Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, said that they want to plant more trees to fight air pollution. “Our aim is to plant medicinal plants and teach the upcoming generation on the importance of plantation. We have also planned to start an initiative where each family member will plant a tree on his or her birthday and will take care of it all through their life. We want to execute these plans in a streamlined and well-structured manner,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

City residents said they want the civic agencies to maintain the existing plantation and protect the green belts.

Nagarro CEO Manas Fuloria said that every effort at increasing the greenery is very welcome. “Large trees combat the summer heat and absorb carbon. However, trees take many years to grow, so it is even more important to preserve the existing trees in the green belts. In many sectors such as 29 and 43, full-grown trees in green belts are being suffocated with C&D waste. We request the GMDA and MCG to protect the existing trees and also plant new ones,” he said.

Gauri Sarin, founder of Making Model Gurugram, said that the initiative to invite landscape architects and interested residents to share their ideas on the beautification of the city is welcome, especially after the complete abuse of many green belts in the city.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Lack of proper fencing to prevent encroachments is an area of concern. If the agencies are really serious in their intention, they must come up with a list of available green belts and have a roundtable meeting with experts and residents and work out a proper plan. Inviting design ideas without a robust process is just paying lip service to something which is the need of the hour. They must also pay the experts for providing quality inputs,” Sarin said.

Arun Yadav, a resident of Malibu Town in Sector 47, said the initiatives will help in educating children about the importance of trees. “This initiative will transform the city’s green belts and create public space for recreational activities and also protect the environment,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Officials said they are aiming to reduce air and noise pollution with a focus on enhancing the biodiversity in catchment areas as well as soil protection.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON