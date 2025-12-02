Gurugram sets DUI checkpoints on key E-ways to curb winter accident risks

Special checkpoints are being set up at toll plazas and at entry and exit points on major expressways to penalise commuters driving under the influence of alcohol, as Gurugram traffic police intensify efforts to prevent accidents during winter months marked by smog and low visibility, officers said. The drive will cover the Delhi-Gurugram-Jaipur highway, Dwarka Expressway, and Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway. (Representative image) Officials say checks will run four days a week during evening peak hours, though pauses may occur when dense fog makes checkpoints unsafe. (HT Archive)

Officers said private, commercial and heavy goods vehicles will be checked before entering the city from nearby areas at five toll points and three other entry locations. The enforcement push follows directives issued last week by director general of police OP Singh, instructing the district traffic police to strengthen action against motorists driving in an inebriated state. Traffic police officers said all categories of vehicles, including private cars, commercial vehicles and loaded heavy goods trucks, will be inspected at the district’s entry and exit points.

“The checking will take place on at least four days of the week. Especially during the peak hours between 6 pm and 10pm when residents leave their work. Strict action will be taken against motorists found drunk by either imposing a fine or seizing their vehicle on the spot. Directives have been issued in this regard to zonal officers to ensure swift checking takes place without causing traffic snarls,” said Dr Rajesh Mohan, deputy commissioner of police (traffic).

Even though special enforcement will remain active through December, the drive may be paused temporarily when dense fog blankets expressways and visibility drops. “During severe weather conditions, commuters often struggle to spot checkpoints from a safe distance, which can become hazardous,” a senior official said.

Local police post staff will accompany the traffic in charge and zonal officers at the checkpointsThis remains unclear for now, with officials yet to specify how many traffic personnel or police post staff will be deployed at each checkpoint. “Officers will have breath analysers. Licenses of motorists found driving under the influence will be recommended for temporary suspension,” a senior traffic police officer said, requesting anonymity.

Police data shows 68 deaths and 102 injuries in 113 accidents on the Delhi-Gurugram-Jaipur highway between January and July 2025. In 2024, 478 people were killed and 1,024 crashes were recorded, with the highest toll of 247 accidents and 150 deaths on Dwarka Expressway. “Motorists driving under the influence fail to gauge lane discipline when excessive fog blankets these high-speed corridors. Special checkpoints will be paused briefly during peak winter seasons when visibility levels dip further to prevent any untoward incidents,” the senior officer added.

Traffic Engineering Centre teams have been inspecting 31 identified blackspots on the Delhi-Gurugram-Jaipur highway and several other accident-prone city stretches for a detailed safety audit on road geometry, signage gaps and visibility concerns. Using the Stanford Design Thinking Model, DCP Mohan has carried out inspections near Iffco Chowk Metro Station, Pataudi, Kanhai Chowk and other locations to identify commuter pain points and safety requirements.

To reduce crashes, 35 crash-tyre barricades have been installed at accident-prone areas, including Ambedkar Chowk, Area Mall in Badshahpur, Iffco Chowk, Signature Tower, FOB Atlas and Huda City Centre Crown Plaza. On Sunday, senior traffic officials met transport associations to sensitise truck and heavy vehicle drivers about reflector tape installation. “Reflective tapes were installed on over 300 vehicles last week,” the senior officer said.