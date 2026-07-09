Gurugram: Society balcony collapses, no injuries; residents want structural audit

Residents of a Gurugram’s luxury residential society had a narrow escape after a balcony of an apartment in one of its towers suddenly collapsed on Thursday morning, triggering fresh concerns over the structural safety of high-rise buildings in the city.

Several residents said the incident has left families apprehensive about using balconies and common areas. (HT photo | Leena Dhankhar)

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No injuries were reported as the family occupying the flat escaped unhurt, but the incident has prompted residents to demand an immediate structural audit of all towers in the society.

According to residents, the incident occurred at a flat in Tower E of Imperia Esfera Phase-2 in Sector 37C when a portion of the projecting balcony gave way and crashed to the ground. Family members were inside the apartment at the time, but none of them were standing on the balcony when it collapsed, averting what residents described as a “major tragedy”.

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Photographs and videos of the damaged balcony circulated widely on social media, with chunks of concrete and reinforcement material seen scattered below.

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{{^usCountry}} Hemant Kumar, president of RWA of the society alleged that they have repeatedly flagged concerns regarding construction quality and maintenance to the developer and maintenance agency, claiming that the latest collapse has heightened fears about the safety of hundreds of families living in the township. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hemant Kumar, president of RWA of the society alleged that they have repeatedly flagged concerns regarding construction quality and maintenance to the developer and maintenance agency, claiming that the latest collapse has heightened fears about the safety of hundreds of families living in the township. {{/usCountry}}

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“We have demanded that authorities immediately inspect the structural integrity of all residential towers instead of carrying out isolated repairs,” he said.

Several residents said the incident has left families apprehensive about using balconies and common areas.

“We want the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) and other government agencies to conduct an independent structural audit to determine whether similar defects exist elsewhere in the complex. Residents also sought accountability from the builder, alleging that any compromise in construction quality could pose a serious risk to life,” said Pardeep Kumar, a resident.

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Officials said the incident was reported to the concerned authorities, and an inspection of the affected portion is expected to be carried out to ascertain the cause of the collapse. Residents said they would pursue the matter with the district administration and regulatory authorities until a comprehensive safety assessment of the society is undertaken.