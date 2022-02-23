Gurugram: Three arrested for running nursing home without valid licence

Three people were arrested on Tuesday night for operating a private nursing home out of a building on Panchgaon-Tauru road in Bilaspur area without a valid licence and without qualified doctors to treat patients, said police.

The nursing home was busted in a joint operation conducted by the chief minister’s flying squad, Gurugram drug controller, the health department and the police.

According to the police, they received a tip-off on Monday about the illegal private nursing home, following which they formed a team and raided the private nursing home on Tuesday.

Inderjeet Yadav, deputy superintendent of police (DSP) with the CM’s flying squad, said the suspects were running the illegal nursing home by the name ‘Shri Balaji hospital and Eye Care’ at a market in Fajilwas village. “We detained 10 people from the spot and handed them over to the Bilaspur police team for further investigation,” he said.

A case under sections 15 (2) B, 15 (3) of Indian Medical Council Act 1956 and sections 336 (endangering lives and safety of others) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the suspects at Bilaspur police station on Tuesday.

Yadav said the nursing home dealt with child delivery and caesarean cases but did not have a gynaecologist. “They had no certificate to run the hospital nor any licence. They were conducting surgeries without any surgeon. Patients were admitted with the reference of one Dr Dharmenderbut the signatures were of different doctors.We need to verify if any of the doctors, who signed on the prescription of the patients, have an MBBS degree or not,” he said.

Police said the three people arrested have been identified as Bittu Yadav, Sonu Kumar and Dr Dharmender (identified by first name).

The hospital had 14-15 beds, including emergency, general ward, private ward, ICU, private rooms, operation theater, a pharmacy, and an eye checking room, but no valid licence from the health department, said police.

Vineet Kumar, station house officer of Bilaspur police station, said when the teams raided the nursing home, Sonu Kumar was sitting on a chair with a stethoscope around his neck and there were 10 other staff members, including sanitation and nursing staff. “When the team asked for his degree and other documents, Kumar could not furnish anything and confessed that he was not a doctor. He said that Dr Dharmender, who was a MBBS doctor, used to treat patients,” he said.

Kumar said they called the doctor, who revealed that he had no association with the nursing home for the last two months and that he had not signed any official contract with them.

“The doctor alleged that his stamp was being misused by the hospital. The hospital offered 24-hour emergency services and admissions. They were carrying out deliveries without a gynaecologist and doing surgeries without a surgeon,” said Kumar adding that they have seized all the records and probe is underway.

The health department also seized several medicines and injections used in pregnancy and for treatment of hormonal diseases that were sold to patients without any billing or documentation, said police.

